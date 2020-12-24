ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,744 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1,516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 51,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iStar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,935 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iStar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iStar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.