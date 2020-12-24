ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,916 shares of company stock worth $2,057,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

