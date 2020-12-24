ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 3,629 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in POSCO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,333 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of POSCO by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.