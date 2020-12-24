ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 8,261 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,666,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth about $3,497,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 113.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

TLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

