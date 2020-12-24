ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Afya by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 260,675 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Afya by 61.2% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 136,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Afya by 94.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

AFYA stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

