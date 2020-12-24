ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,415,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $151.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

