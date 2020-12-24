eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) General Counsel James Bramble Sells 20,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 246.51 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

