Extended Stay America, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Extended Stay America has increased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:STAY opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Extended Stay America will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Extended Stay America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

