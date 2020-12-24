Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

