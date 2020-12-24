FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

