FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.20.

FDS opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.52 and a 200 day moving average of $334.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $592,933.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

