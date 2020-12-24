Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.12

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 27000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (FNC.V) (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

