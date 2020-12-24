FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

FARO opened at $71.49 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

