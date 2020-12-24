FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $6.50. FAT Brands shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 3,596 shares.

FAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.10.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

