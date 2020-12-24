FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Trading 0.2% Higher

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.14. 469,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 174,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FGNA)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

