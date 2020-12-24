Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $13.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

