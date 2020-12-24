Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €66.00 by Warburg Research

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.63 ($80.74).

FIE stock opened at €65.35 ($76.88) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.98.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

