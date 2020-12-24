Financial Review: Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet and Myomo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 5 15 3 2.83 Myomo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus target price of $153.78, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Myomo has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Myomo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than Zimmer Biomet.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Myomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 0.52% 10.07% 4.93% Myomo -237.59% -137.85% -99.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Myomo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Myomo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.98 billion 3.87 $1.13 billion $7.87 18.93 Myomo $3.84 million 8.44 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.37

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Myomo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and office based technology products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.