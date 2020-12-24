Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Trading Down 3.4%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.12. 163,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 132,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Fiore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.