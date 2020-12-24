FirmaChain Hits One Day Volume of $276,660.00 (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. FirmaChain has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $276,660.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One FirmaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirmaChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00136903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00668325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00151959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 261.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00362456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00097768 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official message board is medium.com/firmachain. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirmaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirmaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.