First Bank Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

First Bank stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

