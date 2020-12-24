First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.