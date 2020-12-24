First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce sales of $13.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.27 million and the lowest is $13.30 million. First Community posted sales of $12.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $52.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $53.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.24 million, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $56.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Community has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

FCCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.51. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,632. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Community by 382.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Community by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Community by 5.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

