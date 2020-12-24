Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FVRR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.73.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $216.28 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $228.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.