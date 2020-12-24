Fluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,174% compared to the average daily volume of 176 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fluent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fluent by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $383.20 million, a P/E ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

