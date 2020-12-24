Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Stock Price Up 23%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)’s share price rose 23% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.51 and last traded at $168.51. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.29.

About Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG owns and operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

