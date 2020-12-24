FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,975 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNCB opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.86.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

