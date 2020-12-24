FOAM Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. FOAM has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $11,821.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00137498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00688725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00181477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00100417 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

