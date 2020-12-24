Folgory Coin Price Up 46,981.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 3,496.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $184,894.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 46,981.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00048060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00331591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

FLG is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

