Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Shares Gap Down to $233.00

Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $233.00, but opened at $224.00. Forterra plc (FORT.L) shares last traded at $229.95, with a volume of 90,666 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra plc (FORT.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.57 ($3.09).

The firm has a market cap of £552.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.76.

Forterra plc (FORT.L) Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

