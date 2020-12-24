Fortuna (FOTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,728.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $341,946.48 and $16,728.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

FOTA is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.