Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.91. Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 660,135 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 38.95 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.27 million and a PE ratio of -435.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.

Get Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Robert Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,800. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $57,155.

About Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.