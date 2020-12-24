Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Frontier Communications Co. (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 339,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,619,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

