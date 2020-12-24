fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

FUBO stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

