FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post $15.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.10 million to $16.73 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $11.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $69.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $70.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCEL. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $107,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

