Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.