Funtastic Limited (FUN.AX) (ASX:FUN) Insider Kevin Moore Acquires 232,733 Shares

Funtastic Limited (FUN.AX) (ASX:FUN) insider Kevin Moore purchased 232,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,549.57 ($13,963.98).

Funtastic Limited (FUN.AX) Company Profile

Funtastic Limited distributes toy, outdoor sporting, confectionery, and lifestyle products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers its products under various categories, such as creative play and crafts, board games and puzzles, kids wearable technology, soft toys and dolls, lifestyle, freestyle rides, and pro and dirt rides.

