Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.36 and last traded at $39.52. Approximately 4,853,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 1,189,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

