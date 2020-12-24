Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) traded down 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. 1,615,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 347,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

