FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

