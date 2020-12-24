FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By DA Davidson

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of MS opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $68.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after acquiring an additional 405,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

