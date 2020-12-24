FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

UTZ opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.35. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

