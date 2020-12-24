FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,936,530 shares in the company, valued at $131,412,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,440,416.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,274,024 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

