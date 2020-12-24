FY2021 EPS Estimates for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Lifted by Analyst

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BankFinancial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BFIN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $131.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.58. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm’s products include checking and savings account, debit and credit cards, cash management, deposits, loans, online banking and payment, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

