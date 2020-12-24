FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Decreased by DA Davidson

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.57. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.69 million.

CATC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $80.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.