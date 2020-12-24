FY2021 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut by Analyst

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

QCRH opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $629.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in QCR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QCR by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

