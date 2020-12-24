FY2021 EPS Estimates for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%.

SAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

SAL stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 140.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

