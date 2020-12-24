G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $385,741.42 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seth Rudnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Seth Rudnick sold 546 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Seth Rudnick sold 520 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $10,446.80.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.47.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James cut G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

