GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

GME traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 289,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,551. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.42. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GameStop by 12,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

