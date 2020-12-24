GameStop (NYSE:GME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.73

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 460095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

